New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area on Thursday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

However, no casualty has been reported so far.

Also Read | Latest COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers Shows India Outranks UK to Become Fourth Largest Coronavirus Infected Country With Cases Closing to 3 Lakh Mark.

A call about the blaze was received at around 7.42 pm and 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

Efforts are being made to control the fire. The cause of fire is not yet known, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 192 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)