Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a market in West Bengal's Malda on Friday evening, officials said.

The blaze erupted at a shoe shop in Chachol Market around 10 pm, they said.

Also Read | 'Menstruation Isn't Choice; It's Biological Reality': BRS Leader K Kavitha Joins Issue With Smriti Irani.

There was no report of any injury or major damage.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, they said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Will Play a Vital Role in India's Growth Journey, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)