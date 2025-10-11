Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a Metro warehouse and an adjoining scrap godown in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday morning.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

The incident occurred near the Morang Mandi in the Panki police station area.

Visuals showed thick plumes of smoke coming out of the building. As soon as the news spread, locals also gathered at the spot.

More details are awaited (ANI)

