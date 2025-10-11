New Delhi, October 11: Are you also confused whether October 11, the second Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not? Many are also curious to know if banks will remain open or closed nationwide. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks often stay closed on Saturdays. It’s important to check the RBI’s holiday calendar, especially for those planning to visit banks for pending financial transactions.

While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether October 11 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. Maharashtra Electricity Employees Strike: Power Supply in Mumbai, Pune, and Other Parts of State Likely To Be Affected As Staff of MSEDCL, MSETCL, and MAHAGENCO Call for 3-Day Bandh, Fadnavis Govt Invokes MESMA; Check Their Demands.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to these, banks also remain closed for regional and national holidays. October 11 falls on the second Saturday, which means banks will remain closed across India. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

That said, digital banking services such as internet banking, ATMs, and UPI will continue to operate 24/7, ensuring that customers can complete their transactions even when physical branches are closed. Customers planning any banking work should reschedule their branch visits accordingly or rely on digital banking channels for their transactions.

