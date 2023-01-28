Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): A sudden fire ravaged Nainital's Vikram Vintage Hotel on Friday evening.

Soon after getting information about the incident, several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to the fire department, the fire brigade personnel with the help of the hotel personnel brought the fire under control after a lot of effort.

So far, there are no reports of casualties.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

