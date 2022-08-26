Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on Friday due to a likely short-circuit at an operation theatre, fire service officials said.

There was no injury or fatality due to the blaze, as patients and attendants were immediately evacuated from the fifth floor of the newly built super speciality building in the medical facility's campus, they said.

Also Read | #WATCH | Delhi: This a Major Achievement for the Country That Private Industry Has … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

“The fire is now completely under control, and we suspect that it originated from the ceiling of the Urology OT-1. There is no injury or casualty,” said Santosh Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Smoke was first spotted billowing out from the plastic surgery ward of the hospital, its Principal Abani Mishra said. “All the patients and their attendants came out of the building safely,” Abani Mishra said.

As many as 50 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Stalker Opens Fire at Girl, DCW Seeks Action-Taken Report From Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)