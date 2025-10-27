Patna (Bihar) [India], October 27 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic goods godown in Patna on Monday, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders to control the blaze.

Four fire engines were rushed to the site, where firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that spread quickly due to the large quantity of plastic stored inside the building.

Speaking to ANI, SHO Manjeet Kumar Singh said the godown had been shut for some time and was located next to a temple.

"This building is located beside a temple and had been closed for several days now. Plastic was stored here, and it caught fire. Fire has been brought under control with the help of fire tenders. Further action is being taken," the officer said. (ANI)

