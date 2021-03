Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at seven clothes stores in Goregaon West of Mumbai on Tuesday.

Four fire tenders and four water tankers are present at the spot.

Fire fighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)