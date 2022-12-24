Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) A small fire broke out at a closed bakery in the southern part of the city's Charu Market area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire which broke out at around 3.20 am, they said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control by 6.20 am, the police said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The bakery was not operational for quite sometime. It could be because of some electrical short circuit. We are looking into it," one police officer said.

