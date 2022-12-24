Fire breaks out at a building in Vikaspuri Area. (Photo credits: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 24: A massive fire broke out inside a building in New Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Saturday morning.

"Information about the fire was received at around 5.50 am. Immediately 18 fire tenders were pressed into service," the fire department said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Restaurant in Prashant Vihar Area; Fire Tenders Present at Spot.

Watch Video:

Fire breaks out in a shop in Delhi's Vikaspuri area. 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/GC6LLdWf83 — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) December 24, 2022

No casualties have been reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

