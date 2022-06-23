New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building in Rohini's Budh Vihar police station area of the national capital on Thursday.

According to Delhi Fire Service, eight fire tenders are present at the spot.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Under Pressure to Clear Loan, Man Kills Wife, Stabs Daughter; Later Calls Police And Confesses Crime.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on June 11 in a fire that broke out at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Brahm Shakti Hospital in Rohini one patient died in the blaze.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

Two weeks ago, a massive fire broke out in Gaffar Market of Karol Bagh area in the city on June 12. Prior to that, a fire had broken out at a carpet and crockery factory's godown in Delhi's Hamidpur area on June 9 evening. On the same day, a fire had broken out near Shah Masjid, Batla House in the Jamia Nagar area.

In the same week on June 8, as many as four fire incidents were reported.

The first fire incident took place in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block post-Tuesday (June 7) at midnight. The fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in the telephone exchange," said an official of the fire department.

In the second incident on June 8, at least 10 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. According to Delhi Fire Service, seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire was brought under control. There were no casualties reported.

The third fire incident took place in the electric meter panel in the basement of a building in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area, informed officials Wednesday. As per the fire department, 10 fire tenders were at the spot.

"There was a fire in the mini basement of the ground plus 3-storey building in Lajpat Nagar area, the mini basement was specially made for electric panels only. We rescued about 80 people," said Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO), Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)