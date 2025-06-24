New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported around 7.25 pm from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

No casualties have been reported so far and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Garg said 16 fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the blaze, adding that efforts were underway to control the flames.

