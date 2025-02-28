Mumbai, February 28: A fire broke out on the 42nd floor of a highrise in the Byculla area of south Mumbai on Friday morning, officials said. There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 10.45 am in a residential property in one of the twin buildings of Salette 27 on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, an official from the fire brigade said. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze in Santosh Nagar Slum Near Entrance To Film City in Goregaon Doused, No Injuries Reported.

He said fire tenders were at the spot, and firefighting operations were underway. Teams from the BEST, police, 108 ambulance services, and other agencies were mobilised immediately, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Freemasons’ Hall, None Hurt; Video Shows Thick Smoke Emanating.

Mumbai Building Fire

Plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the partial glass facade of the building were visible from afar.

