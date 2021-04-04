Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): A fire broke out at the ICCU department of a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday, informed the police.

According to the police, the fire has been brought under control within half an hour. Around 80 patients who were admitted to the hospital, including 11 patients who were in ICCU, have been shifted and rescued.

" No casualty was reported so far but four people who have serious burn injuries have been shifted to a nearby hospital," Ujjain District Magistrate Ashish Singh told media here.

"The cause of the fire was not yet known," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

