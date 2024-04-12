New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in a garments shop on the third floor near Baarat Ghar in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Friday, officials said.

The garments were destroyed, causing significant losses for the owner.

Eight fire tenders swiftly responded to the call to bring the situation under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday a fire broke out at a four-storey shop in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market.

No casualties were reported in the incident (ANI)

