New Delhi, April 12: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended warm greetings and good wishes to people in India and abroad on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, which are being celebrated on April 13th and 14th, has said, On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad," as per a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

These festivals, celebrated in various parts of India, are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage. These festivals promote unity, harmony and brotherhood. "All these festivals, as symbols of social harmony, generate new energy and enthusiasm into our lives. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude towards them," the release stated.