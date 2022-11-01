Pune, Nov 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said.

The blaze erupted at around 8.45 am in the restaurant located on the top floor of the building in Lulla Nagar area of south Pune, the official said.

Three fire fire tenders and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was douse by 10 am, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

