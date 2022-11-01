New Delhi, November 1: The prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by 40 paise per litre. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the cost of petrol in the national capital was Rs 96.72, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 in Mumbai and Rs 102.63 in Chennai. Gas Prices Are Down More Than $1.20 Since Their Peak This Summer.

The drop in prices was expected as international crude oil prices dropped and have remained stable for some time. The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now. Vegetable Price Rise in Mumbai: Tomato Prices Shoot Up to Rs 60 per Kg, Ladies’ Finger, Parwal, Gavar Cost Over Rs 100 per Kg.

The drop in fuel prices comes after more than six months of holding steady. The last reduction in price was on April 7 this year.

