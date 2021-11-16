Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a service centre in Kanjurmarg (East) on Monday.

As per Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam, they received information about a fire breakout incident at around 9 pm.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

"The fire broke out due to a short circuit. Around 10 to 12 fire tenders are present at the spot and local people have been shifted," said Kadam.

As per local police, a rescue operation is underway and no casualties have been reported.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Sent to 14 Days Judicial Custody.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)