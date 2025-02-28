Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Fire Department has launched a unique initiative to distribute Sangam water to people across all 75 districts of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced that those unable to visit the Maha Kumbh for a holy dip would receive Sangam water at their doorstep, the government said in a statement.

The Fire Department is using fire brigades to transport Sangam water to district headquarters for fire personnel and other officials who could not attend the Maha Kumbh.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said, "The Chief Minister wanted the water from Triveni to reach all 75 districts for officials who could not make it to Sangam for the Maha Kumbh. Fire tenders have been assigned this job by the ADG..."

Meanwhile, Maha Kumbh 2025 has opened new possibilities for spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh. During this mega event, the state government has developed five major spiritual corridors to enhance religious travel.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mentioned this prominently while thanking the police personnel, sanitation workers, health workers, boatmen, media persons and transport drivers and operators on his visit to Prayagraj on Thursday.

Through these corridors, devotees will be able to travel easily to various religious places across the state, which will give new impetus to spiritual tourism.

The five major spiritual corridors include the Prayag- Vindhyachal-Kashi Corridor, through which the devotees will be able to travel from Prayagraj to Vindhyachal Devidham and then to Varanasi, which will be the main route of Shakti (Parvati) and Shiva (Lord Shiva) worship.

The Prayagraj-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Corridor will be associated with Lord Rama and the Gorakhnath tradition. After taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and visiting Hanuman, Akshay Vat, and Saraswati Koop, devotees can go to Ayodhya to worship Ramlala. After Ayodhya, devotees can go to Gorakhpur and pay obeisance at the Gorakhnath temple.

The Prayagraj-Lucknow-Naimisharanya Corridor will take devotees to Naimisharanya Dham via Lucknow. Naimisharanya Dham is one of the 88 Mahatirthas of Hinduism and is famous as the place of penance of 88 thousand sages. It is associated with Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Sati, and Lord Shiva.

The Prayagraj-Rajapur (Banda)-Chitrakoot Corridor will be associated with the exile of Lord Rama and will take devotees to Chitrakoot Dham, where there are famous religious places like Kamadgiri Mountain, Ramghat and Hanuman Dhara. Rajapur is the birthplace of Goswami Tulsidas, who composed many religious texts like Shri Ramcharitmanas, Vinay Patrika, etc.

Under the Prayagraj-Mathura-Vrindavan-Shuktirtha (via Bundelkhand Expressway), devotees will be able to go to Mathura-Vrindavan and then Shuktirtha via Bundelkhand Expressway, which is famous as the place of penance of Lord Krishna and Maharishi Shukracharya. Further, devotees will also be able to visit Mathura Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna and associated with his childhood. (ANI)

