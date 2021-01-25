Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A witness in the 2019 firing case registered in Navi Mumbai was attacked by two persons in Thane, police said on Monday, adding one of the attackers was arrested.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when the victim Prathamesh Nigudkar was going to Bhandup in Mumbai from Thane, a police officer said.

The accused duo pulled Nigudkar off his two-wheeler and stabbed him repeatedly with a big chopper, he said.

Nigudkar is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thane.

He was an eye witness to the attack on his friend Aditya Kshirsagar at Airoli on July 15, 2019, when the accused Mandar Gawde and Abhishek Jadhav allegedly fired at him. PTI

