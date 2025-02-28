New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): A firing incident was reported outside a house in Northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar in the early hours of Friday, prompting a police investigation, police said.

Authorities recovered four empty cartridges from the spot, and efforts are underway to identify the suspects.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 1:14 AM regarding the firing near a house in the Yamuna Vihar area. Upon reaching the scene, officers found four empty cartridges near the gate of the house.

Shahnawaj, 39, the resident of the house, informed the police that he heard gunshots around 1:05 AM. When he stepped outside, he saw two unidentified individuals firing in the air before fleeing on a scooty. He also stated that he had not received any threats.

Following the incident, a case has been registered under Section of Arms Act at Bhajanpura police station. Forensic and crime teams have inspected the site, and multiple teams have been deployed to gather technical and manual evidence to trace and apprehend the accused. (ANI)

