Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jun 1 (PTI) At least 11 FIRs have been registered in Gubbi police station in Tumakuru district, after a farmers' protest turned violent, police said on Sunday.

Tensions ran high in Gubbi taluk on Saturday as the farmers' protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project escalated into violence, prompting police to register FIRs. It is said that more FIRs are likely to follow.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he had asked District In-charge Minister G Parameshwara to address the concerns.

Parameshwara, however, termed the protest "politically motivated" and said that the project had already been cleared by a multi-party committee based on a technical report.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed similar views, asserting that the canal work will not affect Tumakuru and reiterated the government's commitment to protect the interests of all regions.

The protest, which saw participation from opposition leaders and farmer groups, was aimed at halting the ongoing canal work that locals allege threatens the water needs of Tumakuru's agricultural heartland.

Police said FIRs have been registered against several key protestors, including Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda, BJP leader S D Dilip Kumar, and JD(S) leader Nagaraju.

More FIRs are expected in the coming days, particularly against individuals involved in vandalism and violence, including stone pelting at police personnel.

According to police, protestors allegedly commandeered construction equipment, including huge earthmovers, to crush large water pipes laid as part of the project.

The protestors also burnt tyres and disrupted traffic, defying prohibitory orders imposed by the local administration within a 10 km radius of the work site.

Despite the unrest, a significant section of the protest remained peaceful, with a Padayatra (march) and participation from religious leaders and opposition MLAs.

The protesters voiced their opposition to the diversion of Hemavati water towards Bengaluru's Ramanagara district, calling the project 'unscientific' and harmful to Tumakuru's irrigation needs.

BJP MLA Suresh Gowda, who was present at the protest site, told reporters that the Tumakuru District Deputy Commissioner had assured them the work would be temporarily halted and machinery removed.

"We have given the government one month's time. If they proceed again, the agitation will intensify," he warned.

Meanwhile, Gubbi Congress MLA S R Srinivas, addressing the media in Tumakuru on Sunday, expressed concerns over the project's feasibility and backed the sentiments of local farmers.

"This is not the right move. The canal already carries water smoothly to Bugudanahalli. Why create unnecessary trouble and waste money?" he asked.

However, Srinivas distanced himself from the violence, stating he was unaware of the FIRs and had been unwell during the events. He also criticised the technical committee's report.

Srinivas said he supports the protest, but opposes the disruption and violence.

