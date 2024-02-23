Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Preparation is underway for the first-ever 'Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo', which will be held at the International Exhibition and Convention Center at Moshi in Pune. The three-day Expo will be inaugurated on Friday.

The Expo will witness the participation of the Armed Forces, defence PSUs and ordnance factories. The event is set to give a boost to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Air Force's Made in India Samar-II and Akash surface-to-air weapon systems are being showcased at the Defence Expo being held at Pune from February 24 to 26. The Samar-II system has been developed using the R-27 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, which can now intercept targets at longer ranges than its previous version, the Samar-1 air defence missile system.

DRDO is showcasing the different types of rockets used by the Pinaaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system at the Expo. This includes the guided, extended range and Pinaka-Mark 1 rockets.

A Mounted Gun System developed by DRDO will be on display at the Expo.

DRDO Scientist Shailesh Gavaskar said, "This Mounted Gun System is an indigenously developed artillery gun system that is 155 mm by 52 calibre. The main advantage of this gun is that it is highly mobile, it can cross any ditch. It can go in a step-climbing gradient. The second advantage is that it has shoot-and-scoot capability. It can be rapidly deployed in a matter of 80 seconds. Several critical technologies have been developed with this mounted gun system. It has got the highest range. Other technologies include, a blast-proof cabin is there which is first time developed."

Ganesh Nibe, Chairman of Nibe Industries said that this Defence Expo exhibits 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' which is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ganesh Nibe said, "Self-reliant India is the vision of PM Modi. The objective is that the tri-services directly interact with MSMEs. The Maharashtra government organised this event because of the ecosystem available in Pune. Pune has a big automobile sector. Pune has a hub of engineering colleges. The new generation should have awareness of the placement process in tri-services."

He further said that a total of 465 MSMEs have participated and 10,000 MSMEs have made online bookings to visit. "K9 Vajra is on display, MRSAM Air Force, Army is here. There is a demo of the Navy Aircraft carrier regarding the challenges they face," he added.

DRDO is set to display a wheeled 8x8 CBRN reconnaissance Vehicle for the first time at the Expo.

The Wheeled (8x8) platform is a 2nd Generation vehicle Indigenously designed and developed by the Vehicle Research and Development Establishment (VRDE) (DRDO) and manufactured by Mahindra Defence System Ltd. The CBRN instrumentation is realised by Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The vehicle is capable of detecting, identifying, monitoring and marking areas contaminated with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The vehicle has a 600-hp engine and an 8x8 wheel configuration. It can navigate through harsh terrain on land as well as in water.

The Wheeled 8x8 platform can be used for multiple roles, like Infantry combat vehicle (ICV), Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), CBRN Reccee, etc.

One feature of a wheeled CBRN vehicle is that its operational range is 500 kilometres on-road. The maximum speed is 101 km/h on-road and 8 km/h in water with hydrojets, which help in propulsion in water. The vehicle also has modular ballistic and blast protection, 7.62 mm RCWS as armament and a 360-degree day and night crew vision system. The crew vision system is realised by Tonbo Imaging India Pvt Ltd. (ANI)

