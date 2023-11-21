Badampahar (Odisha) [India], November 21 (ANI): November 21 became a special day for President Draupadi Murmu's village, Rairangpur, as the people in this region received the gift of an express train for the first time.

During her visit to Odisha, President Murmu flagged off three new trains from Badampahar station. These trains are Train No. 18049/18050 Shalimar -Badampahar - Shalimar Weekly Express, Train No. 18051/18052 Badampahar-Rourkela - Badampahar Weekly Express, and Train No. 08147/08148 Tatanagar- Badampahar- Tatanagar MEMU Service.

On this occasion, addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, "The development of any area depends on the connectivity of that area. Be it rail, roads or postal services - all these services make people's lives easier."

She said that three trains launched today will help locals travelling to neighbouring states like Jharkhand and West Bengal. She added that people will also not face any inconvenience in visiting Odisha's industrial town Rourkela.

The President said that despite the increasing trend of cell phones and courier services, India Post has not lost its relevance. The inauguration of a new Postal Division at Rairangpur is an important event for the region. She expressed confidence that people of this area will now be able to avail of postal services easily.

The President said that the Union Government is taking various initiatives for the development of tribal communities. She noted that there is almost three times increase in the current budget compared to the budget for the Financial Year 2013-14.

She said, "Inclusive development is incomplete without the development of tribal people. That is why the government is giving priority to the development of tribal communities."

She urged tribal youth to take advantage of the government's schemes. She emphasised that one's effort is also necessary for self-development. Therefore, youth should keep trying to move forward in their lives.

The President said that the government has launched PM JANMAN (PM- Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan) on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year for the development of PVTGs. She said that this is an important step towards the progress of tribal brothers and sisters. She expressed confidence that this initiative will connect people with development in this Amrit kaal and will also help in achieving the goal of a developed India.

After the event, the President travelled in the Badampahar - Shalimar Express from Badampahar to Rairangpur.

Notably, this is the first time that express train service has commenced for the President's village and this region. Train service in this area began in 1911, but the locals had been eagerly awaiting express trains, a wait that concluded today.

She also virtually inaugurated the new Rairangpur Postal Division; released a Commemorative Special Cover of the Rairangpur Postal Division; and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Badampahar Railway station on the occasion.

On this special day, speaking to ANI, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said "This region is the centre of indigenous culture. Today, the President inaugurated the services of three trains from Badampahar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to developing every region, especially tribal areas, finds its synonymous fulfilment in this opportunity."

"For 60-70 years, some people engaged in entitlement politics, believing that the country is under their rule. Since the responsibility was entrusted to Narendra Modi by the people in 2014, transformative changes have occurred. Telecom towers are being installed in remote areas, post offices are being opened and a revolutionary development is underway. This has instilled a resolve and trust among the masses, marking a significant shift in the socio-economic landscape" Vaishnaw added. (ANI)

