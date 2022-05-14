New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Five additional judges were on Saturday appointed in three high courts.

Those appointed include three judicial officers and two advocates.

Also Read | CBI Books Three Persons in Connection with Alleged IPL Match Fixing, Betting in 2019; Pakistan Angle Being Probed.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued notifications announcing the fresh appointments.

While three judicial officers have been elevated as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court, one advocate each was appointed as additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Kerala high courts.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Exam Results Declared, Girls Outshine Boys.

On Friday, nine advocates were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)