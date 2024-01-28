Agartala, Jan 28 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals and their guide, who were about to board a train, were arrested from Agartala station on Sunday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a GRP team detained six persons for suspicious movement on the station around 1.30pm, police added.

"After preliminary interrogation, it was found that five out of six were from Bangladesh and could not show any valid documents. They were arrested from the station itself, officer-in-charge (OC), GRP station, Sanjit Sen, said.

He said Roming Rashid Khan, a man from Maharashtra, who was guiding the five Bangladeshi nationals, was also taken to custody.

"Roming told he has a garment business in Maharashtra and was planning to take all the five Bangladeshi nationals to his place as labourers. We will interrogate him to ascertain if any local tout is also involved," he said.

