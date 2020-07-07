Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 7 (PTI) The Ganjam administration on Tuesday announced complete shutdown in all urban areas and five block headquarters for five days beginning from Thursday in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The complete shutdown will be imposed in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), Hinjili Municipality and 16 NAC (notified area council) areas, an official said.

The block headquarters include Sheragada, Sanakhemundi, Patrapur, Dharkote and Jagananth Prasad, he said. "Door-to-door health screening will be carried out in campaign mode in these areas during the complete shutdown period," said Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Total Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

As many as 200 health teams have been formed for the purpose. At least one doctor will be present in each team.

While 100 teams will be engaged in the BeMC area, 100 teams will work in other areas, he said.

Also Read | SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 Marks and Results: Final Answer Keys Released on ssc.nic.in, Scores to be Out Soon.

During the shutdown period from July 9 to July 13, essential services like medical facilities, agriculture works will continue without any restriction, he said.

Apart from checking symptoms for COVID-19, the health teams would also collect data on diseases like tuberculosis and malaria.

"Medical facilities would be provided to them through telemedicine facilities from MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

"We appeal to all the residents to cooperate with the health teams and disclose their symptoms without hiding anything," he said.

After urban areas, such type of screening would be conducted in rural areas in the second phase, the collector said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district has increased to 2,621 with a single day spike of 273 new cases on Tuesday.

The death toll in the district has increased to 24 with three persons succumbing to the deadly virus, officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on shop-keepers for not enforcing social distancing norms.

Shop keepers will be fined Rs 5,000 and their shops will be closed for 15 days for the first time. In the second instance, an FIR will be registered along with closure of shop for one month," said the collector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)