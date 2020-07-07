New Delhi, July 7: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC), the nodal body incharge of conducting examination for several department jobs of the government, released the answer keys for Tier-1 of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examinations conducted in 2019. Students who appeared for the exams can estimate their scores by checking the answer key uploaded on the official website - ssc.nic.in - along with the question paper.

The official scores are also expected to be released shortly by the SSC. Once the marks are declared, the candidates would be able to check their respective scores. The marks would form the basis for the advancement towards receiving the job they were vying for.

How to check the answer keys? Candidates are recommended to visit ssc.nic.in and login using their id name and password. Find the SSC CGL Tier I section and click on the answer keys tab. The PDF of the answer key would be available for download along the question paper.

The answer keys could be downloaded till 4 pm on August 6. Subsequent to the specified date and time, the link will turn inactive and the candidates would no longer be able to access the official answer key. It is recommended to save the PDF copy of the answer keys as it may be required by some candidates at a later stage as well.

