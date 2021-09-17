Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj arrested five people after they were caught on tape allegedly performing witchcraft to bring back to life a child who died over 20 days ago.

The arrested include a 'tantric' couple and parents of the child, police said.

According to police, they performed 'tantric' rituals on September 14 night in the Pharenda area of Maharajganj, after which their video surfaced on social media.

Parents of nine-year-old Shivam, who died on August 21, dug up his body from his grave near a forest and brought it home on the advice of a 'tantrik' couple.

The 'tantrik' couple had approached parents of Shivam, claiming that they could bring him back to life.

Sub-Inspector Yashvant Singh said after the video surfaced on social media on Thursday, police lodged an FIR under IPC Sections 294 and 297 against the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Shivam's parents Ashok Kumar and Lilavati; 'tantric couple Raj Bahadur Sahni and Usha; and their associate Rajan, police said.

