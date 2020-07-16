Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Five prisoners lodged in a government hostel, which was recently designated as a temporary prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Yerawada Central Prison in Pune escaped in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Maharashtra Prison Department, inmates escaped after breaking the window bars of the temporary jail.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Devgan Ajinath Chavan, Ganesh Chavan, Akshay Chavan, Ajinkya Kamble, and Sunny Pinto. The state prison department had set up temporary jails to keep new inmates isolated to avoid the spread of COVID-19 inside the prisons.

Devgan Ajinath Chavan, Ganesh Chavan and Akshay Chavan were booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, officials said.

Ajinkya Kamble is accused in connection with a case related to extortion and criminal intimidation, while Sunny Pinto is accused in a theft case. (ANI)

