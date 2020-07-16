Jaipur, July 16: NDA ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) national convener Hanuman Beniwal on Thursday accused former chief minister Vasundhra Raje of saving Ashok Gehlot government. Beniwal claimed that Raje asked Congress MLAs close to her to support ruling Congress government and “maintain distance from Sachin Pilot”. AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Reacts to Rajasthan Political Crisis, Says 'Congress is on Ventilator, State After State Selling its MLAs'.

“Former CM Vasundhara Raje spoke to MLAs close to her in @INCRajasthan on phone and asked them to support @ashokgehlot51. In both Sikar and Nagaur districts, she spoke to the Jat MLAs and asked them to maintain distance from @SachinPilot. We have strong proof of this!” Beniwal tweeted.

Hanuman Beniwal Tweet:

He further alleged that the BJP leader is doing her best to save the minority government. “Former CM Vasundhara Raje is also making a strong effort to save the minority government of @ashokgehlot51. Raje has also made calls to many Congress MLAs about this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs on Thursday approached Rajasthan High Court to seek cancellation of disqualification notice issued by assembly speaker CP Joshi insisting that they cannot be disqualified for disagreeing with decisions and policies of some Congress leaders. Meanwhile, the matter has been deferred to Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 07:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).