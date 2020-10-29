Banda (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Baberu area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside her house and her 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place and allegedly raped her, SHO of Baberu police station Jai Shyam Shukla said.

Later, the girl narrated the incident to her mother following which she lodged a police complaint and a case was registered, he said.

The teenager was detained and the girl was sent for a medical examination, the SHO said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

