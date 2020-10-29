International pop star Dua Lipa is all set to bring her virtual show, Studio 2054, to India, adding that she hopes to be back to the country and perform before a live audience again. Studio 2054 is said to deliver a brand new multi-dimensional live experience. "It's almost exactly a year since I last performed in India and I've been dying to come back and play my new album for you. I can't wait for you to come and join me for my Studio2054 live experience where I'll perform lots of new songs as well as some old favourites like you've never seen before," Dua Lipa said. Dua Lipa Plans ‘Something Special’ for American Music Awards 2020

Shot live in a massive warehouse location, Studio 2054 will see her move through custom-built sets, roller discos, and ballrooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, the singer will be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests in the show. Featuring tracks from "Future Nostalgia", "Club Future Nostalgia" and her debut album, Studio 2054 is expected to be a musical blend of past, present and future. Dua Lipa Reveals the Reason Why Female Pop Artists Needs to Work Harder

Studio 2054 will be streamed from Friday at different times across global territories. Tickets will be available on BookMyShow from October 31. The "One kiss" hitmaker performed in India for the first time last year.

