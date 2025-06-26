Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst in Dharamshala, flash floods swept through the Manuni river area, impacting a local hydropower project and leaving several workers missing, officials said on Thursday.

According to an Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Shilpi Beakta, Rescue teams have so far recovered multiple bodies and managed to save one person alive.

"Yesterday at around 4.30, a video circulated and we received a message that a dead body was spotted in the Manuni River stream... Our teams also went upstream and recovered one more body. We found two dead bodies. There is a Manuni Riverlet, there is a hydro power project, and 15-20 workers are missing," ADM Beakta told ANI.

She added,"Search and rescue operations were launched... A total of about 50 personnel from the SDRF and NDRF are involved... We have retrieved a total of 5 dead bodies. The death toll is 5, one has been rescued alive, and three people are missing."

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma expressed deep concern over the flash flood and cloudburst near Dharamshala, claiming that the sudden surge in water may have swept away 15 to 20 people. Calling it a major tragedy, BJP Sharma urged the government to act sensitively and provide adequate compensation to the affected families.

Speaking to ANI, MLA Sharma said, "15 to 20 people have been swept away due to the sudden rise in water flow. We stand with the affected families. They should be given proper compensation. Such a big tragedy has happened here. The government should be sensitive and take cognisance of this..."

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant Baljinder Singh, speaking from the affected zone, said, "The rescue operation is in a very inaccessible area and is tough. Only the NDRF and SDRF can proceed. The rescue operation is going on. This is a joint operation of NDRF-SDRF."

"So far, six people have been reported missing... In the joint operation of NDRF-SDRF, we have recovered one body a short while ago," the NDRF Commandant told ANI.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, addressing the wider impact across the state, said that Himachal Pradesh witnessed cloudbursts at three locations and flash floods at nine locations.

"There have been cloudbursts at three locations and flash floods at nine locations in the state. There is confirmation of five deaths. In Kullu, two people are missing. In Kangra, three people have died due to a cloudburst and five people are missing; one person stranded in a forest area is being rescued."

CM Sukhu added, "Fifteen houses located near rivers or nallas have been damaged. There has been significant damage to many roads in villages due to a cloudburst. Tourists are welcome to the state during monsoon, but they should not go near rivers/nallas."

A major incident was also reported in Kullu's Sainj sub-tehsil, where a cloudburst near Jeeva Nalla on Wednesday afternoon swept away four houses. The incident occurred around 1:41 PM downstream of the Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah, leading to a sharp rise in the water level of the Sainj River.

According to a situation report issued by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at 5:10 PM, two to three people were feared missing after being washed into the Jeeva Nalla. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, confirmed the cloudburst and noted the resulting rise in river levels due to increased inflow.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to July 1. (ANI)

