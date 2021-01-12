Indore, Jan 12 (PTI) Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket being operated from a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore with the arrest of 12 persons, including five women.

The hotel is located in Rajendra Nagar area of the city, an official release said.

Police laid a trap and sent a policeman as a dummy customer, it said.

The racketeers used to send obscene pictures of women to their customers on social media platforms, it said.

Police seized 12 mobile phone handsets and a large amount of objectionable material from the possession of the accused persons, the release added.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)