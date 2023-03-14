New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will today present Supplementary Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23 in Rajya Sabha.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were on Monday adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday amid ruckus due to protests by opposition members led by the Congress party, after BJP leaders demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his speech in London.

As per the records, about 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and close to nine in the Lok Sabha for passage.

The government may bring the keenly awaited Personal Data Protection Bill in the upcoming session.

Amongst the Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha three Bills have already been passed by Lok Sabha including The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Bills that haven't been referred to any parliamentary scrutiny and are pending for passage include The Tamil Nadu Legislative Council (Repeal) Bill, 2012, The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies (Third) Bill, 2013, The Delhi Rent (Repeal) Bill, 2013 and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha faced disruptions on Monday as the House adjourned for the day amid pandemonium over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London on democracy in India with the government seeking his apology and the Opposition party objecting the matter against the rulings.

It was the second adjournment of the House that was announced by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as the members of both the treasury benches and the Opposition continued raising slogans against each other creating a ruckus. (ANI)

