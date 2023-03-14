Panaji, March 13: Goa Police has lodged a case against a woman tourist, who was seen hitting a security guard with her footwear at Old Goa Church, as per a viral video. After the video of the incident of the woman arguing with the security guards and hitting one among them near the church gate spread, police took cognisance and filed a case.

As per sources, the argument between the woman tourist and the security guards was over entry in church premises, which is only allowed during a fixed time. Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Stabbed to Death in Dharavi in Front of His Wife Over Petty Argument, Three Accused Arrested.

Viral Video of Woman Hitting Security Guard

Police file non cognizable case against woman tourist who hit a security guard with a sandal at Old Goa pic.twitter.com/7rXuRh61ac — Dev walavalkar (@walavalkar) March 13, 2023

Reacting to this incident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that tourists should not take law into their hands. "In the incident which happened at Old Goa, a woman tourist tried to assault security guard with footwear. We will not tolerate such incidents. Non cognizable offense is registered (against her), police are looking out for that woman," he said.

"Tourists should follow Goa's law. We will fully support tourists if they complain at the appropriate office. Police are capable of dealing with any such situations," he added. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

Sawant said that Goa government is committed to give safe environment to tourists visiting the state, but they should also follow the law and call police if they meet with any injustice.

