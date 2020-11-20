Chennai Nov 20 (PTI) Ruling AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday appealed to party functionaries to focus on the state government's achievements in the 2021 assembly elections and strive hard for a hat-trick of victories.

He was addressing a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries, ministers and zonal heads at party headquarters here on the eve of union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state capital.

According to party sources, Palaniswami urged the party members to highlight the achievements, particularly the 7.5 reservation in medical admission for government school students who clear NEET and other pro-people programmes.

The party members should keep up the winning streak displayed for two terms in a row and make sure the AIADMK scored a hat-trick in the assembly poll early next year, he said, the sources added.

Palaniswami, who has been blunting arch-rival DMK's criticism over several issues including the Centre's farm reforms, NEET and handling COVID-19, is the AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the polls due in April-May.

Party's coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam appealed to the workers to strive unitedly for an overwhelming victory.

Earlier, addressing the AIADMK members in Theni, he said both the party and government were in "safe hands."

Meanwhile, Apsara Reddy, first transgender national general secretary of the Congress women's wing, quit the party and joined the AIADMK in the presence of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam here.

A few weeks ago, Khushbu Sundar, former national spokesperson of the Congress, joined the BJP.

Apsara had been in the AIADMK around three years ago. "Returned to @AIADMKOfficial in the presence of CM @CMOTamilNadu sir, Dy CM @OfficeOfOPS sir and all the cabinet ministers at the function organised at the party headquarters. Looking forward to delivering a hatrick and bringing Amma's government back to power in TN," Reddy tweeted.

After being in the BJP for less than a month in 2016, Reddy joined the AIADMK in the presence of the then general secretary, late J Jayalalithaa who made her the national spokesperson of the party.

During the 2016 Assembly elections, Apsara campaigned for the AIADMK.

