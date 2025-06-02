Shimla, Jun 2 (PTI) Focus would be on intensifying the campaign to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state, said Director General (State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) Ashok Tiwari, who assumed additional charge as the state's Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday.

Upholding and strengthening the image of the Himachal Pradesh Police as a disciplined and service-oriented force and adopting a humane and courteous working style that encourages citizens to engage with the police without fear would be the priorities, he said in a statement issued here.

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Row: After Kamal Haasan Approaches Karnataka High Court for Film Release in State, CM Siddaramaiah Assures Action to Kannada Film Body.

Tewari emphasised that aligning the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Police with the vision and directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be the top priority.

He urged all officers and personnel of Himachal Pradesh Police to work with utmost honesty, dedication and team spirit in realising the directives.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 3 Killed As Israel Defence Forces Open Fire a Kilometer Away From Gaza Aid Site, Health Officials Say.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)