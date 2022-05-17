Uttarkashi, May 17 (PTI) A Panamanian couple took the seven vows in the Hindu tradition to enter wedlock at Gangotri on Tuesday in the presence of thousands of pilgrims arriving at the Himalayan temple to offer prayers.

Teerth purohits Acharya Vipin Sermwal and Pavan Semwal solemnised the marriage at Bhagirath Shila, chanting vedic hymns as it remained a centre of attraction for devotees from across the country and abroad.

Also Read | India-Jamaica Cooperation Continued Even During COVID-19 Pandemic, Says President Ram Nath Kovind.

The groom, Jose Gonzalen, and bride Filizabeth had arrived for their marriage on Monday.

The couple, who hail from the Republic of Panama, looked overwhelmed by the spirituality and natural beauty of Gangotri Dham.

Also Read | Western Railway Celebrates 50 Years of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express.

Filizabeth said the Indian culture had always attracted her. It was her desire to get married as per the Hindu tradition.

"Coming to Gangotri and getting married here has fulfilled our dream. We feel blessed," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)