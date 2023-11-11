Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Akhand Pratap Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party chief JP Nadda on Saturday.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other BJP leaders were also present.

The state is set to go to the polls on November 17.

In June this year, the leader resigned from the post of BJP and joined Arvind Kejriwal's party.

The AAP has decided to enter the political fray in Madhya Pradesh and contest with its full might in this election.

Akhand Pratap Singh was elected a member of the sixth MP Legislative Assembly in 1977 and became State General Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Janata Party in 1978.

In 1993, he was elected a member of the tenth Legislative Assembly and became a Minister. (ANI)

