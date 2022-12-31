New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd.) on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

Iyer also gave him a copy of his book 'Fit At Any Age'.

"Delighted to meet Air Marshal PV Iyer (Retd) today. His zest for life is remarkable and so is his passion towards staying fit and healthy. Glad to get a copy of his book," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Back on December 20, Iyer launched his book 'Fit At Any Age' at India International Centre, New Delhi. He has his journey to fitness and has shared anecdotes from his life.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister and expressed deep condolences on the demise of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 yesterday.

"Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also drew the attention of the Prime Minister on the development work of Chhattisgarh and the state's several pending issues.

Pertinent to mention that the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a major decision regarding the old pension scheme.

The state government has decided to give benefits of the old pension scheme to the state government employees even if the central government does not refund more than 17000 crores of the pension contribution of the state employees to the state government.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. (ANI)

