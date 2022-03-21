Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Rajiv Mehrishi received his Padma Bhushan award

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Rajiv Mehrishi was on Monday conferred with the Padma Bhushan award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in the field of Civil Services.

Mehrishi accepted the award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The former CAG was appointed as the Home Secretary of India on August 31, 2015.

Prominent awardees who were conferred with the Padma awards at a civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today included CDS General Bipin Rawat (posthumously) and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad among others.

The awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including 2 duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees. (ANI)

