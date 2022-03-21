Mumbai, March 21: A 22-year-old farmer from Dhule has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly trying to steal a woman's mobile phone, police said on Monday.

Bhaiyya Bhaga Patil tried to snatch the mobile phone of a woman and escape from Churchgate railway station but was caught by on duty personnel, an official said. Mumbai Police’s Nirbhaya Squad Reunite Minor Girl With Her Family Within 3 Hours.

"He has told us he decided to steal a phone as he had lost his own during his visit to Mumbai. He has been charged with robbery and remanded in police custody," the Churchgate railway police station official added.