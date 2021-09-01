Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 1(ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde visited the ancestral home of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur on Tuesday.

As per sources, Bobde visited Dr Hedgewar's (1925-1940) house to see how it was being restored.

"The former CJI also met RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi at Sangh's headquarters in the city later in the day," added the sources.

Former CJI Bobde belongs to Nagpur and has been living in the city since his retirement earlier this year. (ANI)

