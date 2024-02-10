Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Congress leader Baba Siddiqui on Saturday joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party here.

Siddiqui was welcomed by deputy chief minister Pawar and top NCP leaders, including working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tarkare.

Siddiqui had quit the Congress earlier this week.

