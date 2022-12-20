New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in the national capital and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the Center in the last five years.

The former Chief Minister also gave feedback on the results of the recent assembly elections in the state in which the BJP failed to return to power.

"During this, he informed the Prime Minister about the development works and projects done by his government in the state and thanked him for the cooperation of the Center in it," an official statement said.

"Along with this, the feedback of the recently held assembly elections was also given to the Prime Minister. The former Chief Minister told that he had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi," it added.

The former Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister about the works related to public interest done in the last five years.

"He told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special affection for Himachal Pradesh, so his cooperation will continue to be received for the welfare of the people of the state," the statement said.

Thakur said that under the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister, the state BJP will continue the "sequence of public service".

"BJP will play the role of opposition firmly. The development of the state will not be allowed to stop and there should be transparency in every work, for this voice will be raised inside and outside the assembly," Thakur said.

"Prime Minister Modi has assured that the people of Himachal will continue to get full support from the Central Government," he added.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was named as the Chief Minister of the state by the Congress high command. (ANI)

