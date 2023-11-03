Bengaluru (karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka Minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as his cabinet members, he alleged, have a difference of opinion on his tenure as Chief Minister.

"Siddaramaiah says he will be the Chief Minister for the whole 5-year tenure. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is saying that such decisions are taken by the party's national leaders," Eshwarappa told ANI here.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Praises ‘Khalasi’ Singer Aditya Gadhvi, Says He Is Winning Hearts for His Music.

"There is a lot of difference of opinion between Congress MLAs. There can't be two different decisions on one thing in the Cabinet. Karnataka doesn't want such a government. I demand resignation of CM and DCM. Dissolve the Assembly and hold fresh elections," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah on Friday said that he would complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister. He further claimed that his government fulfilled the promise by implementing five guarantees despite BJP bankrupting the state.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Six Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Karsog-Shimla Road in Mandi.

Siddaramaiah comments come despite a warning from the Congress central leadership to all its legislators, leaders and ministers against making open remarks on issues such as leadership change and cabinet reshuffle.

The state leadership of the BJP has intensified its criticism against the Congress government.

On Thursday, Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hit out at the Siddaramaiah government and alleged that the state government had made Karnataka an ATM for Congress High Command.Former CM Yediyurappa said, "KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala came to Bengaluru back to back. They have made Karnataka an ATM for the Congress High Command. They came here to give the target to CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar."

Yediyurappa further alleged that the state government had failed to implement the poll guarantees in the state.

Earlier, Congress National General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Wednesday held a meeting with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's General Secretary in charge of the state, to discuss Karnataka strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had levelled allegations of MLA poaching against the BJP. On October 29 the Karnataka claimed that BJP was trying to destabilise the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)