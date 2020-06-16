Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha Helps Gulf Victim Return Home to Telangana Village

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 05:31 AM IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha came to the rescue of a migrant worker who was being tortured by his employer in Saudi Arabia and ensured his return to his village.

Ankamolla Ravi, a native of Armoor, Nizamabad district who had gone to Saudi Arabia six years ago claimed his employer routinely beat him up. After a recent bout of physical abuse, a hapless Ravi posted a video of his bloodied face on social media.

Ravi's family approached Narsimha Naidu, president of Gulf Victims Welfare Association seeking help, who in turn brought the issue to the notice of former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kavitha, immediately brought the matter to the notice of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Twitter and also sought the External Affairs Ministry's intervention in rescuing Ankamolla Ravi.

With directions from Kavitha, Telangana Jagruthi activists in Saudi Arabia rescued Ravi from his employer's place and provided him with safe temporary accommodation.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha meanwhile discussed the matter at hand with Indian embassy officials in Saudi Arabia and helped Ravi get a flight ticket back to Hyderabad. On Sunday night, Ravi reached Shamshabad airport and officials shifted him to his native village in Armur while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Ravi's family members thanked Kavitha for her immediate compassionate response and rescuing Ravi from torture in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Twitter, India in Jeddah wrote: "Pleased to inform that due to our persistent efforts, Mr. Ravi, who was facing abuse at the hands of his employer, is going back home today. Before departing, Ravi expressed his appreciation for Team India in Jeddah. Happy to assist." (ANI)

